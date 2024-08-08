NSE registered investor base crosses 10 crore unique investors

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) today announced a significant milestone with its unique registered investor base crossing the 10 crore mark. This remarkable achievement underscores the growing participation of Indian citizens in the equity markets. While it took over 25 years to reach the 4 crore investor mark in March 2021, the subsequent 6 crore additions have been achieved in a significantly shorter timeframe, averaging around 6-7 months per crore. The last crore investors joined the platform in just over five months. Several factors have contributed to this exponential growth, including rapid digitization, increased financial literacy, wider financial inclusion, and sustained market performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The profile of the Indian investor has also evolved. The median age of investors has dropped from 38 years five years ago to 32 years today, with 40% of investors below the age of 30. Women's participation has also seen a substantial rise, with over one in five investors being female.

The growth in investor base has been widespread across India. The last crore additions saw the highest contribution from North India (42%), followed by West India (25%), South India (18%), and East India (14%). Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra continue to lead in new investor registrations, together accounting for over a quarter of the new additions.

Currently, Maharashtra boasts the highest number of unique registered investors at 1.7 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.1 crore and Gujarat with 87 lakh.

The trend of indirect investment through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) has also gained momentum. Between March and June this year, nearly 2.1 crore new SIP accounts were opened, with average monthly SIP inflows rising from Rs 17,613 crore to Rs 20,452 crore.

