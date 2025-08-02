Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Of Rs 5.25 per share

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 1 August 2025, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity Share (i.e. 1.909090909%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 57.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story