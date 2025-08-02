Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 11.83% to Rs 641.62 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 140.00% to Rs 124.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 641.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 573.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales641.62573.76 12 OPM %70.1472.14 -PBDT257.50153.36 68 PBT152.7451.17 198 NP124.5651.90 140

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

