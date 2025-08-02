Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.83% to Rs 641.62 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 140.00% to Rs 124.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 641.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 573.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.641.62573.7670.1472.14257.50153.36152.7451.17124.5651.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News