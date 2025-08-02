NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 104.19 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 0.22% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 104.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.104.1990.7510.5410.3116.1114.7911.8411.799.249.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News