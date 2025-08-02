Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging declined 93.75% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.763.047.1413.820.310.390.010.180.010.16

