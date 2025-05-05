Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Capri Global Capital approves increase in borrowing limits

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 May 2025

The Board of Capri Global Capital at its meeting held on 05 May 2025 has approved the increase in borrowing limits from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.

This may include fund raising by way of issue of non-convertible debentures and other modes of borrowings to be made from time to time in one or more tranches as may be required. The increase in aggregate borrowing limits would be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

