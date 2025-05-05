Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 49.14% to Rs 125.22 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 12.13% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.14% to Rs 125.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.76% to Rs 21.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 431.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales125.2283.96 49 431.30327.95 32 OPM %12.088.81 -13.2211.06 - PBDT13.3812.84 4 47.8632.96 45 PBT9.348.51 10 31.1417.25 81 NP6.475.77 12 21.5311.59 86

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

