DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.14% to Rs 125.22 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 12.13% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.14% to Rs 125.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.76% to Rs 21.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 431.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

