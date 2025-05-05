Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 16.76% to Rs 261.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2318.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.51% to Rs 812.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 12050.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9008.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

