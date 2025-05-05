Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 16.76% to Rs 261.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.08% to Rs 3409.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2318.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.51% to Rs 812.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 12050.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9008.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3409.902318.40 47 12050.709008.90 34 OPM %15.4616.81 -14.0516.06 - PBDT518.70356.80 45 1723.701355.40 27 PBT393.30277.60 42 1296.101058.20 22 NP261.20223.70 17 812.10808.00 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 169.53% in the March 2025 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Epigral consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story