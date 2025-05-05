Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 169.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 530.28 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 169.53% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 530.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.88% to Rs 200.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 2014.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1815.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

530.28455.642014.341815.0116.876.5614.3512.22105.3845.02336.27250.7197.1637.23302.09220.3873.1527.14200.17165.59

