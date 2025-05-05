Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 169.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 169.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 530.28 crore

Net profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 169.53% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 530.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.88% to Rs 200.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 2014.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1815.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales530.28455.64 16 2014.341815.01 11 OPM %16.876.56 -14.3512.22 - PBDT105.3845.02 134 336.27250.71 34 PBT97.1637.23 161 302.09220.38 37 NP73.1527.14 170 200.17165.59 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Epigral consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narendra Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story