At meeting held on 16 May 2024

The Board of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at its meeting held on 16 May 2024 has approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from Tower 3, 1st Floor, East wing, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla (W), Mumbai - 400070, to 05GBD, Godrej Business District, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli, Mumbai - 400 079.

