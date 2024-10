At meeting held on 18 October 2024

The board of Diamond Power Infrastructure at its meeting held on 18 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Vinod Jain (DIN: 08204712) as the Additional Director as well as Whole-time Director of the Company in the category of Professional Director w.e.f. 19 October 2024.

