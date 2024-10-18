National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2024. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp National Standard (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5508 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd spiked 12.20% to Rs 320. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd soared 12.08% to Rs 123.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7539 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd added 10.79% to Rs 6.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84540 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd exploded 10.06% to Rs 146. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16623 shares in the past one month.

