Granules India receives USFDA approval for Bupropion Hydrochloride ER Tablets USP

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Granules India announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (SR) 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company.

Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (SR) are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Wellbutrin SR Sustained-Release Tablets, 100 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, by GlaxoSmithKline LLC. This is a widely prescribed medication for the treatment of major depressive disorder and for the prevention of seasonal affective disorder.

Granules now has a total of 67 ANDA approvals from the US FDA.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

