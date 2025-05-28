Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Electrosteel Castings acquisition of T.I.S Services S.p.A

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of Electrosteel Castings at its meeting held today i.e., on 28 May 2025 have approved the proposal to make investment by way of purchase and acquisition of 30,00,000 shares of Euro 1 each representing 100% shareholding of T.I.S Services S.p.A based in Italy, held by T.I.S Group S.p.A for an aggregate amount of purchase consideration not exceeding Euro 15 million and accordingly has approved execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) in connection thereto subject to terms set out in the SPA.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

