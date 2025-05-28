Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences' Usnoflast receives USFDA fast track designation for ALS Treatment

Zydus Lifesciences' Usnoflast receives USFDA fast track designation for ALS Treatment

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Usnoflast (ZYIL1), a novel oral NLRP3 inhibitor, for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The fast track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs. Drugs granted this designation are eligible for benefits such as accelerated approval, priority review, and more frequent interactions with the USFDA during the drug development process.

The company stated that people living with ALS have an average survival of approximately two to five years from diagnosis, with most ALS patients dying from respiratory failure. ALS patients experience neuroinflammation and rapid neurodegeneration. Axonal neurodegeneration leads to the formation of neurofilaments, which first accumulate in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of ALS patients and then slowly enter the bloodstream. Due to rapid neurodegeneration, steady loss of the ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe, paralysis and death are common outcomes in ALS patients. ALS affects approximately 32,000 people in the U.S., with an average of 5,000 new patients diagnosed every year, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 30,000 people are estimated to be living with ALS in Europe (European Union and United Kingdom), while India has an estimated 75,000 people living with ALS.

Usnoflast, a novel chemical entity (NCE), had earlier received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the USFDA, which offers development incentives including tax credits for clinical testing, waiver of certain FDA fees, and a potential seven-year marketing exclusivity upon USFDA approval.

Usnoflast (ZYIL1) is a novel oral small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor studied in preclinical models of neuroinflammation, Parkinsons disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and multiple sclerosis (MS). Zydus has completed a Phase 2(a) randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 24 ALS patients across seven sites in India and recently received USFDA approval to initiate a Phase 2(b) randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in ALS patients.

Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Pankaj Patel, said, This Fast Track Designation in addition to the previous Orphan Drug Designation granted by the USFDA, underlines the urgent need to develop treatments to address Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is a fatal neurodegenerative disease. Zydus is committed to unlocking new frontiers in neuroscience and develop Usnoflast for patients with ALS.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Also Read

Logitech launches Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad for mouse: How it works

What drove SEPC share price 11% higher on Wednesday, May 28? Find out here

LIVE news: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; Apollo Micro soars 15%, IFCI 13%

Rooter revenue surges 120% to $10 mn in FY25 on strong commerce growth

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCF slides after Q4 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 72 crore

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 0.71%, up for fifth straight session

Enviro Infra Engineers wins project worth Rs 126.81 cr

Board of Tata Chemicals approves change in directorate

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story