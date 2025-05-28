Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Electrosteel Castings considers resignation of Chairman

Board of Electrosteel Castings considers resignation of Chairman

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of Electrosteel Castings at its meeting held today i.e., on 28 May 2025 noted that Dr. Ajay Kumar (DIN: 01975789), Chairman and Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 15 May, 2025 on account of his taking charge of the constitutional responsibility of the Chairman, Union Public Service Commission in pursuance to the order of the Hon'ble President of India, as mentioned by him.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Electrosteel Castings acquisition of T.I.S Services S.p.A

Prism Johnson receives affirmation in credit ratings

Nifty trades below 24,800 level; European mrkt opens higher

ACME Solar commissions 26.4 MW out of 50 MW of its maiden wind power project

India Ratings and Research affirms Prism Johnson's rating at 'A+/A1+' with 'positive' outlook

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story