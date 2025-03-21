Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 19.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99960 shares

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2025.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 22.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.53% to Rs.330.80. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 288.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.34% to Rs.352.20. Volumes stood at 24.24 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 58.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.45% to Rs.164.80. Volumes stood at 6.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1303.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 130.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.97% to Rs.237.02. Volumes stood at 361.59 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

