Motor & General Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd and Pearl Global Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2025.

Motor & General Finance Ltd tumbled 7.89% to Rs 25.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2551 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd lost 7.03% to Rs 21.44. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd crashed 6.65% to Rs 239.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd corrected 6.57% to Rs 276.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2503 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd shed 6.28% to Rs 1271.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8604 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

