Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 500 cr

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 500 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved the issuance of up to 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Subordinated, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.500 crore including a green shoe option of up to 25,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Subordinated Non Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- aggregating up to Rs. 250 crore, in a single series, to be categorized as Lower Tier II Capital (in compliance with Basel II framework on Capital Adequacy) (Bonds/ NCDs/ Debentures) on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 18% to Rs 93 cr in Q1 FY26

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 31.20% in the June 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story