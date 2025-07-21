Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier II capital up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved the issuance of up to 50,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Subordinated, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, of the aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.500 crore including a green shoe option of up to 25,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Subordinated Non Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- aggregating up to Rs. 250 crore, in a single series, to be categorized as Lower Tier II Capital (in compliance with Basel II framework on Capital Adequacy) (Bonds/ NCDs/ Debentures) on a private placement basis.

