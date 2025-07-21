Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 18% to Rs 93 cr in Q1 FY26

Ganesh Housing Corp declines after PAT slides 18% to Rs 93 cr in Q1 FY26

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Ganesh Housing Corporation slipped 4.03% to Rs 939.70 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 18.25% to Rs 93.06 crore on a 29.57% fall in net sales to Rs 150.81 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 17.8% YoY to Rs 125.54 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 128 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 17.74% from the Rs 155.6 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses tumbled 62.56% to Rs 25.42 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 15.28 crore (down 45.47% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 4.79 crore (up 17.54% YoY).

Ganesh Housing Corporation is in the business of real estate development in the residential and commercial segments and infrastructure projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

