Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 11.29% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 246.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.246.51220.1412.5513.4024.6224.9317.8320.3213.5215.24

