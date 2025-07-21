IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.35% to Rs 7026.62 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 16.42% to Rs 2019.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1734.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.35% to Rs 7026.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6669.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7026.626669.8470.2576.712556.592545.582556.592545.582019.181734.32

