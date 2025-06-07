MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch Electricity Derivatives, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India's Energy trading landscape.
This development underscores the strong commitment and support of the Regulators - SEBI and Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) - in enabling a dynamic and sustainable power market.
The Electricity Derivatives Contracts to be introduced by MCX will enable generators, distribution companies, and large consumers to hedge against price volatility and manage price risks more effectively, by enhancing efficiency in the power market.
This landmark move positions MCX as a torchbearer of innovation in commodity trading, while reinforcing India's ambition towards sustainable energy and capital market development. It also marks a pivotal step toward deepening India's energy markets and aligns with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat'.
