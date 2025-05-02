Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

At meeting held on 02 May 2025

The Board of Fedbank Financial Services at its meeting held on 02 May 2025 has appointed Vikram Rathi is appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for the period of 3 years with effect from 02 May 2025 till 01 May 2028 (both days inclusive). Consequently, Awadhesh Jaiswal is ceased to be the Interim CRO of the Company after the close of business hours of the Company on 02 May 2025.

