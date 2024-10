More than 34.84 lakh audit reports, including about 34.09 lakh Tax Audit Reports (TARs), have been filed for AY 2024-25 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date. There is an increase in the filing of Tax Audit Reports (TARs) for the AY 2024-25 by around 4.8% compared to the filings of TARs on the due date for AY 2023-24.

