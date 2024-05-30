Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10000.00% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net loss of Wagend Infra Venture reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10000.00% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 213.51% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.010.01 10000 1.160.37 214 OPM %-27.72-900.00 --47.41-97.30 - PBDT-0.200.12 PL 00.03 -100 PBT-0.210.12 PL -0.010.03 PL NP-0.210.12 PL -0.010.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MIL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 180.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story