Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam today. The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some parts of west central Arabian Sea, most parts southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, Mahe, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some more parts northeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of northeast India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam. Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, today on 30th May, 2024.

