Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ministry of Earth Sciences stated that Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam today. The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some parts of west central Arabian Sea, most parts southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, Mahe, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some more parts northeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of northeast India including entire Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and most parts of Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam. Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, today on 30th May, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Southwest monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of the long period average

Above Normal Monsoon Precipitation Seen in India Says APCC

India likely to receive above normal rainfall during south west monsoon

IMD expects monsoon to advance further this week

NoScope Gaming and Kerala Government Pioneer 350 Cr Investment in Revolutionary Esports and Ed Tech Collaboration - A First in India

Wagend Infra Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MV Cotspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MIL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 180.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story