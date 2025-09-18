Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves issuance of warrants

At meeting held on 18 September 2025

The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 18 September 2025 has approved to issue up to 2,04,08,220 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 245 per convertible warrant for an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

