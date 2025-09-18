Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JTL Industries receives 'Three Star Export House' accreditation

JTL Industries receives 'Three Star Export House' accreditation

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
JTL Industries announced that the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, has accorded Three Star Export House status to the Company. (IEC: 2295000203, PAN: AAACJ8505G).This recognition is valid for a period of five years, effective from 04 September 2025 to 04 September 2030.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

