Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2025.

Prism Johnson Ltd surged 12.32% to Rs 167.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15636 shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd soared 11.78% to Rs 500.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49018 shares in the past one month. Banco Products (India) Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 812.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78806 shares in the past one month. Heritage Foods Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 521. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35754 shares in the past one month.