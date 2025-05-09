Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Grindwell Norton approves change in directorate

Board of Grindwell Norton approves change in directorate

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of Grindwell Norton at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved the resignation of Jean-Claude Lasserre (Director Identification No. 10082026), Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 09 May 2025. The Board also appointed Stephanie Billet (Director Identification No. 11082284) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 10 May 2025.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

