Board of Grindwell Norton approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of Grindwell Norton at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved the resignation of Jean-Claude Lasserre (Director Identification No. 10082026), Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 09 May 2025. The Board also appointed Stephanie Billet (Director Identification No. 11082284) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 10 May 2025.

