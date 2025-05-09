Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery approves fund raising up to Rs 15 cr

At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved a proposal for fund raising up to Rs 15 crore by way of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to qualified institution placements, preferential issue, issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis, rights issue, private placement or any other method or combination of methods as may be considered appropriate by the Board.

