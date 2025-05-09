Board of Navin Fluorine International approves fund raising up to Rs 750 cr

At meeting held on 09 May 2025The Board of Navin Fluorine International at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved fund raising up to Rs 750 crore by way of issuance of equity shares or any other instruments or securities through qualified institutional placement / private placement / public issue / preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof.
