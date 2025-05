At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of Tourism Finance Corporation of India at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of long/medium/short-term/overdraft loans from Banks/Financial Institutions/Other Institutions or issue of Bonds/Debentures/Other Instruments for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,000 crore.

