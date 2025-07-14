Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of H.G. Infra Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

Board of H.G. Infra Engineering approves NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 14 July 2025

The Board of H.G. Infra Engineering at its meeting held on 14 July 2025 has approved the raising of funds by issuance of secured/ unsecured/ partially secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures, for a nominal amount aggregating up to Rs. 400 crore (Debentures), in one or more tranches, on private placement.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

