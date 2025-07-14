Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriana Power surges after bagging Rs 212-cr BESS project from KPTCL

Oriana Power surges after bagging Rs 212-cr BESS project from KPTCL

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Oriana Power jumped 4.70% to Rs 2,408 after the company secured an order worth Rs 212.31 crore from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up 50 MW/100 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The project will install standalone grid-scale BESS facilities with a total capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh at Shahapur Taluk Yadagir, Karnataka. This BESS initiative aims to improve grid stability by balancing supply and demand, lowering the risk of blackouts, and boosting overall grid efficiency.

The project will follow a build-own-operate model and will include Rs 27 crore in Viability Gap Funding. The execution timeline is 15 months, with revenue generation expected over a period of 12 years.

Oriana Power is engaged in two main business verticals: providing EPC and operations of solar power projects and offering solar energy solutions on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 192.1% to Rs 158.54 crore on a 157.8% rise in net sales to Rs 987.17 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

