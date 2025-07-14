NSE SME Smarten Power Systems lights up on market debut

Shares of Smarten Power Systems was trading at Rs 151.20 on the NSE, a premium of 51.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 144, a premium of 44% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 151.20 and a low of Rs 143. About 35.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Smarten Power Systems' IPO was subscribed 5.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 July 2025 and it closed on 9 July 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised 50,00,400 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 40,00,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,99,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.10% from 91.67% pre-offer. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of movable assets of the production line of battery manufacturing unit, to meet the working capital requirements, repayment in full or in part, of the outstanding borrowings, funding capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes. Smarten Power Systems is engaged in designing and assembling power backup and advanced solar power products such as Home UPS systems, solar inverters, solar power conditioning units (PCUs), and solar charge controllers. It is also engaged in the trading of solar panels and batteries. The company sells its products through distributors within India and exports its products, except solar panels, outside India. Currently, the company operates in 23 states and 2 union territories within India and has established a global footprint in over 18 countries, including regions in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. As of 31 May 2025, the company had 252 employees.