Apeejay Surrendra Park inks MoU with Katsons Hotel to lease, operate 138 rooms

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Katsons Hotel & developer and Ved Parkash Kataria to acquire on lease and manage properties located in Goa, Manali, Shimla, and Dharamshala.

The MoU covers a 12-year lease arrangement for all four properties, which together comprise a total of 138 rooms, 42 in Goa, 24 each in Manali and Shimla, and 48 in Dharamshala. The properties will be operated under the companys hospitality brand.

As per the MoU, the properties in Goa and Dharamshala are expected to be operational within 60 days following the execution of definitive lease agreements. The properties in Manali and Shimla are expected to become operational within 90 days.