AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 298.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.82% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 298.25% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.82% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.3620.9915.302.954.051.433.580.952.270.57

