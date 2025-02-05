Sensex, Nifty trade sideways; European mrkt decline

The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in afternoon trade as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began its three-day monetary policy meeting. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a widely anticipated rate cut aimed at boosting growth. With global trade uncertainties in the backdrop, all attention is focused on the RBI's decision, which is set to be announced on Friday. The Nifty traded marginally above the 23,750 mark.

Media, metal and oil & gas shares advanced while realty and FMCG stocks declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 140.22 points or 0.18% to 78,440.82. The Nifty 50 index advanced 13.05 points or 0.05% to 23,752.30.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.51%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,586 shares rose and 1,270 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

In January, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 56.5, indicating a sharp rate of expansion in business activity compared to the previous month. However, the headline figure declined from 59.3 in December to its lowest level since November 2022. This drop suggests a slowdown in the pace of growth within the sector.

India's private sector economy lost some growth momentum in January, as a quicker increase in factory production was more than offset by a softer expansion in service activity. The HSBC India Composite Output Index dropped from 59.2 in December to a 14-month low of 57.7. Despite the decline, the latest figure remained above the long-run series average, indicating that the economy is still experiencing a robust upturn.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, commented, "Indias services sector lost growth momentum in January, although the PMI remained well above the 50-breakeven level. The business activity and new business PMI indices eased to their lowest levels since November 2022 and November 2023, respectively. That said, new export business partly countered the downtrend and continued to rebound from a dip in late-2024, in line with official data which showed Indias services exports shining in December and capturing a larger share of global trade."

Gainers & Losers:

Apollo Hospital Enterprises (up 2.91%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.54%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) (up 2.23%) and ITC Hotels (up 2.14%) were the major Nifty 50 gainers.

Asian Paints (down 2.95%), Nestle India (down 2.46%), Titan Company (down 2.44%), ITC (down 1.36%) and Cipla (down 1.14%) were the major Nifty 50 losers.

Titan Company slipped 2.44% after the company reported 4.80% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 990 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,040 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 24.32% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,053 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Power Company added 1.62% after the company's consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1,030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Net sales increased 5.1% to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24.

PC Jeweller rallied 4.94% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147.96 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 197.98 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 639.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 40.06 crore in Q3 FY24.

Angel One rallied 7.56% after the stockbrokers client base jumped 47.5% to 30.13 million in January 2025 as compared with 20.43 million in January 2024.

Force Motors jumped 6.22% after the companys total sales jumped 20.34% to 3,597 units in January 2025 compared with 2,989 units sold in January 2024.

Info Edge (India) advanced 3.14% after the company announced that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.

Global Market:

European market declined as investors awaited earnings reports from several key companies including Handelsbanken, TotalEnergies, Akzo Nobel, Credit Agricole, Novo Nordisk, GSK, Vestas Wind and Banco Santander, among others. On the data front, the latest purchasing managers index data from the euro zone will be released on Wednesday

Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street rose overnight, shrugging off Trump tariffs and Chinas retaliatory measures.

US President Donald Trump extended the proposed 25% import duties on Canada and Mexico by 30 days but remained firm on China, allowing his 10% tariffs on Chinese goods to take effect on Tuesday.

In response, Beijing hit back with a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas imports, along with an additional 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural equipment, and automobiles, effective February 10.

Chinas commerce ministry also imposed export controls on rare earths and exotic materials, where the country dominates global supply. The restricted materials include tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, and molybdenum.

The Caixin/S&P Global Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 51.0 from 52.2 in December but remained above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Despite trade tensions, US markets rebounded on Tuesday, recovering from steep losses on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, the NASDAQ Composite jumped 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.3%.

However, Alphabets Class A shares tumbled 7.4% in aftermarket trading after the companys fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations, particularly due to weak earnings from its cloud division, which is closely linked to AI.

