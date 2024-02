At meeting held on 09 February 2024

The Board of Hero MotoCorp at its meeting held on 09 February 2024 has approved the investment of Rs 600 crore over a period of two years, for setting up a Global Parts Center (GPC) 2.0 with a storage capacity of upto 36,700 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

