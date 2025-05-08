Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank added 3.10% to Rs 96.56 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 33.15% to Rs 5,002.66 crore on 9.78% increase in total income to Rs 37,352.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 31.52% year on year to Rs 6,451.96 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.44% to Rs 9,442 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,580 crore as on 31st March 2024. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,284 crore in Q4 FY25, up 12.14% YoY.

Total domestic deposits rose 9.56% to Rs 13,31,137 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 12,14,951 crore as of 31st March 2024. Global gross advance jumped 11.74% to Rs 10,73,332 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,60,602 as on 31st March 2024.

Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) credit increased by 13.23% year on year to Rs 6,10,127 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved at 2.94% as at 31st March 2025 reduced from 3.34% as at 31st December 2024, 4.23% as at 31st March 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.70% as at 31st March 2025 reduced from 0.89% as at 31st December 2024, 1.27% as at 31st March 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood to 92.70% as at 31st March 2025 against 91.26% as at 31st December 2024, 89.10% as at 31st March 2024.

Also Read

CRAR stood at 16.33% as at 31st March 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.03%, Tier-I is 14.37% and Tier-II is 1.96%.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Canara Bank is an India public sector bank. As on 31st March 2025, the Bank has 9,849 Number of Branches, out of which 3,139 are Rural, 2,900 Semi Urban, 1,944 Urban & 1,866 Metro along with 9,579 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News