China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.53%

Asian stocks advanced on Monday after the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

Sentiment was also underpinned after weekend data showed China's producer price deflation eased in October while consumer prices returned to positive territory.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 4,018.60 as the latest inflation data helped ease deflation worries.

Data showed China's consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous months. Analysts had expected no change.

Producer prices shrank 2.1 percent last month, marking the softest decrease in 14 months.