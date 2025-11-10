Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.53%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.53%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday after the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

Sentiment was also underpinned after weekend data showed China's producer price deflation eased in October while consumer prices returned to positive territory.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 4,018.60 as the latest inflation data helped ease deflation worries.

Data showed China's consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous months. Analysts had expected no change.

Producer prices shrank 2.1 percent last month, marking the softest decrease in 14 months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.55 percent to 26,649.06 as technology stocks rebounded from last week's sell-off on valuation concerns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

