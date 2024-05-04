Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 333.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 333.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 36.54 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 333.67% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 36.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.84% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 114.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.5422.43 63 114.1788.34 29 OPM %23.8411.59 -20.2813.32 - PBDT6.381.68 280 17.929.47 89 PBT6.061.38 339 16.728.36 100 NP4.250.98 334 12.296.15 100

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

