Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 333.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.91% to Rs 36.54 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 333.67% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.91% to Rs 36.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.84% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 114.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

