Virinchi consolidated net profit declines 82.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 74.66 crore

Net profit of Virinchi declined 82.70% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 74.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.61% to Rs 13.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 300.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 311.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

