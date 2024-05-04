Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1335.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1335.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 15.91% to Rs 29.86 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 1335.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.91% to Rs 29.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 672.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 130.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.8635.51 -16 130.82139.32 -6 OPM %-197.39-2.84 --506.77-23.12 - PBDT-2.22-20.09 89 -661.33-107.18 -517 PBT-3.54-21.66 84 -666.79-113.62 -487 NP1335.89-20.61 LP 672.57-112.56 LP

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

