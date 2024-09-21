Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VVIP Infratech wins order of Rs 32.49 cr from Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam

Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
VVIP Infratech has received the tender awarded by Superintending Engineer, Construction Circle Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam. The order value is approximately Rs. 32.49 crore.

The order entails the construction of STP, SPS & Sewer Line of Nagar Palika Parishad Narendernagar, including all Civil and E& M Works and their appurtenant works specified in BOQ of tender Document including confirmatory survey, design, testing, commissioning, and also include operation and maintenance work for STP -15Years (With 1 year DLP).Handing over all completed works to Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan) on item rate Contract basis including supply of all materials, labour and T& P complete in Block Narendra Nagar of District Tehri (Uttarakhand) under SPA Programme.

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

