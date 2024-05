At meeting held on 21 May 2024

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 21 May 2024 has approved the change in designation of Ashish Bansal, CMD, IRCON (DIN: 10328174) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and KMP of the Company w.e.f. 29 April 2024, vice Brijesh Kumar Gupta (DIN: 10092756).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel