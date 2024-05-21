Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IL&amp;FS Engineering &amp; Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 84.66 crore

Net Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 98.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 84.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 123.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.99% to Rs 258.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales84.6684.37 0 258.54177.10 46 OPM %-126.74-99.64 --65.43-70.12 - PBDT-93.74-77.08 -22 -108.55-108.71 0 PBT-95.83-79.62 -20 -115.99-118.89 2 NP-98.11-79.35 -24 -77.45-123.98 38

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

