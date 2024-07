At meeting held on 18 July 2024

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 18 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Hari Mohan Gupta, CMD, IRCON (DIN:08453476) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and KMP of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2024 (AN), vice Ashish Bansal (DIN:10328174).

